Chapare Virus: Symptoms, how does it spread and other details; All you need to know about deadly virus

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States has confirmed that a deadly virus called Chapare can now be transmitted from human to human. Under its symptoms, the virus causes hemorrhagic fever like Ebola in the patient.

The news has come at a time when the governments, healthcare workers, and scientists have already been battling with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Experts have suggested that in case of an outbreak, it is unlikely that Chapare Virus will be able to cause a pandemic on the scale of COVID-19, however, they have warned that there are reasons to be alarmed about the potential outbreak of Chapare virus.

What is the Chapare Virus?

The Chapare virus, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) causes a viral Chapare hemorrhagic fever (CHHF). This virus is in the arenavirus family which usually spreads between human to human through direct contact with infected rodents. It also transmits indirectly through the urine or faeces of infected rodents.

Documented cases of Chapare Virus:

Until now, there have been two documented infected cases of CHHF. The first incident had occurred in 2003 in Chapare Province of Bolivia which led to one death. The second outbreak of the virus was reported in Caranavi Province of Bolivia in 2019 which resulted in five confirmed cases including three deaths.

in 2019, as per the scientists, two patients had transferred the virus to three healthcare workers in La Paz, the de facto Capital of Bolivia. However, experts have suggested that there is no proof that rodents were the source of outbreaks.

How can an infected person transmit the virus?

According to CDC, a person infected with Chapare Virus can spread the infection to others during healthcare procedures or through contact with a patient’s body fluids (like urine, semen, saliva, and respiratory secretions).

However, the health authority has noted that more research needs to be done to understand how the virus spreads and causes illness as there are very few documented cases of Chapare virus in humans so far, which is also why very limited information is available about its incubation period and symptoms.

Symptoms of Chapare Virus:

• For arenaviruses, the time period between the initial exposure and development of symptoms varies from 4 to 21 days.

• During the first two outbreaks, headache, fever, joint and muscle pain, stomach pain, vomiting, pain behind the eyes, bleeding gums, diarrhoea, irritability, and rash were the symptoms that were noticed.

• In other viral hemorrhagic fever, usually, these symptoms occur before the later stage of signs (bleeding).

• As per the CDC, other arenaviruses have also been documented to cause infection in utero. However, it remains unclear whether the virus can be transmitted from mother to child.

Is there any treatment available for Chapare Virus?

There is no treatment available for the Chapare Virus currently. Thus for recovery, supportive therapy such as management of shock (like administration of vasopressin stocks, fluid resuscitation), maintenance of hydration, pain relief, sedation, and transfusions (when necessary) are significant.

There are also chances that recovering patients can potentially infect others through bodily fluids. Also, very little is known about the possible long term complications or any form of protective immunity following infection from the Chapare Virus.

What can be done to prevent the Chapare Virus?

The best way for preventing the spread of the Chapare Virus, according to CDC, is to avoid contact with rodents. Sealing gaps and holes in homes and buildings' surroundings can help in preventing or minimizing the rodent infestation.

Cleaning up any form of food that may be accessible to rodents as well as people must also avoid areas where they see any signs of rodent infestations.

Patients might be infectious in bodily fluids while they have symptoms and even after months, they do not have any symptoms. Thus, the body fluid of such people must be monitored for the presence of the virus. It is also important to avoid contact with the body fluids of those who are sick of Chapare.