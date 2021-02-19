Top 5 Current Affairs: 19 February 2021

PM Narendra Modi to chair 6th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on February 20, 2021 chair the 6th Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog through video conferencing. The meeting will include deliberations on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, service delivery, human resource development and health and nutrition.

Hyderabad becomes first city to be recognised as Tree City of the World 2020

Hyderabad has been recognised as the Tree City of the World 2020 by the Arbor Day Foundation and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation- FAO. Hyderabad is the first and only Indian city to be acknowledged with this recognition for maintaining and growing the urban forest.

NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars, sends back images

The Perseverance rover of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on February 18, 2021 landed successfully at Jezero Crater of Mars, nearly seven months after its takeoff. The Perseverance rover is the fifth rover of NASA to touch down on Mars. The other four rovers are Sojourner, Spirit, Opportunity and Curiosity.

PM Modi suggests five proposals at COVID-19 Management Workshop

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 18, 2021 suggested five proposals for COVID-19 management during the virtual workshop on ‘COVID-19 Management: Experience, Good Practices and Way Forward’.

PM Modi inaugurates power projects in Kerala

PM Narendra Modi on February 19, 2021 inaugurated the major power and urban sector projects in Kerala including 320 KV Pugalur (Tamil Nadu)- Thrissur (Kerala) Power Transmission Project, 50 MW Kasaragod Solar Power Project, etc. During the occassion, the Prime Minister addressed the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati via video conferencing.