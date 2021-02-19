Hyderabad becomes only city to be recognised as 2020 Tree City of the World

The Arbor Day Foundation and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation- FAO has recognised Hyderabad as the 2020 Tree City of the World. The capital of Telangana is the only city of India to be recognised as the Tree City.

Hyderabad has been chosen for this recognition for its commitment towards maintaining and growing the urban forest.

As per the Telangana Government, with this recognition, Hyderabad has joined a network of like-minded cities, who recognize the significance of trees in building resilient, healthy, and happy cities.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department applied for this recognition through an online submission on January 31, 2021.

Happy to share that @arborday foundation (which works with FAO of UN) has recognised Hyderabad as a Tree city of the world. The only Indian city to be included in this list



This is an acknowledgement of our efforts to improve green cover as part of #HarithaHaaram program 🎄 pic.twitter.com/nflM0svV2k — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 18, 2021

Hyderabad earned the recognition of the Tree City of the World in the second year of the programme of Arbor Day Foundation. The city has been recognised along with 51 cities of the world (during 2020 and cumulative 120 cities from 63 countries).

However, Hyderabad is the only city from India to get this recognition so far. The other cities recognised as the Tree City were from the countries- Canada, UK, US, Australia, etc.

While congratulating Hyderabad on earning recognition along with 120 cities from 63 countries, the President of Arbor Day Foundation, Dan Lambe mentioned that Hyderabad is a part of a significant global network that leads the way in the community and urban forestry.

He further added that to celebrate this distinction, Hyderabad will be recognised in a global press release on March 1, 2021.

Haritha Haaram program by the state government:

The Telangana State Government has been implementing the Harith Haram Programme since the year 2015. Apart from the programme, the urban forest blocks have also been developed in the identified pockets.

KT Rama Rao, the Working President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi and municipal minister shared the news on his official Twitter handle and mentioned that this recognition is an acknowledgment of the state government’s efforts to improve green cover as part of the Harith Haram Programme.