Top 5 Current Affairs: 20 January 2020

SAG Awards 2020 Winners: Parasite wins best film, Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones win best action award

The 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) were presented on January 19, 2020 at Los Angeles, California. The movie Parasite became the first foreign-language film to win the SAG Award 2020 for outstanding performance in a motion picture by a cast. The Best Actress award was claimed by Renée Zellweger for her film Judy and the Best Actor award was won by Joaquin Phoenix for the movie Joker.

Andhra Pradesh to have three capitals?

Andhra Pradesh government recently proposed the creation of three state capitals, namely, Amravati, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam. The proposal was forward in the AP State Assembly on January 20, 2020 in the form of a Bill - AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020. The Bill was earlier approved by the Andhra Pradesh cabinet.

JP Nadda elected unopposed as 11th BJP National president

Jagat Prakash Nadda was on January 20, 2020 elected as the 11th President of the BJP - Bharatiya Janata Party at the national level. Nadda succeeds Amit Shah who served as the BJP National President for 5.5 years. Earlier, Nadda was appointed as the working president of the BJP in June 2019 after the then serving President Amit Shah won the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Delhi CM’s guarantee card: All you need to know

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on January 19, 2020 announced the ‘Guarantee Card’ for all the Delhi residents. The card will be offering 24x7 drinking water supply to each and every resident, affordable home for needy people, free bus service for students, the continuation of the previous scheme offering 200 units free electricity and Mohalla marshals. The move came ahead of the upcoming Delhi Polls 2020.

Delhi Police gets power to detain for 3 Months under National Security Act

The Office of Delhi Police Commissioner was on January 18, 2020 granted with the detention power under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980 for 3 months. The move comes amid the rising protests in the National capital against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC.