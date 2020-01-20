SAG Awards 2020 Winners: Parasite wins best film, Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones win best action award
SAG Awards 2020 winners: Jennifer Aniston has won best actress in drama series for the Morning Show, Peter Dinklage won best actor for his role in Game of Thrones.
SAG Awards 2020 winners: South Korean film Parasite has created history by becoming the first foreign-language film to win the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, Renée Zellweger won the 'Best Actress' for Judy and Joaquin Phoenix won 'Best Actor' for Joker. The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) were presented at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on January 19, 2020.
In television awards, Crown won the SAG award for 'Best Ensemble in Drama Series', Jennifer Aniston won 'Best Actress' in drama series for her role in the Morning Show and Peter Dinklage won 'Best Actor' for his role in the popular TV series, Game of Thrones.
Game of Thrones took home two key awards- Best actor in a drama series and Best action. Avengers: Endgame won SAG award for 'Best Action in a motion picture'. The winners of the film and television stunt ensembles were announced during the official preshow.
Sag awards 2020: Full List of Winners
|
Film
Best Film
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite – Winner
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy - Winner
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker- Winner
Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern, Marriage Story - Winner
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood - Winner
|
Television
Best Drama Series
The Crown - Winner
Big Little Lies
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Best Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show- Winner
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones- Winner
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Best Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel- Winner
Schitt’s Creek
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag- Winner
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel- Winner
Best Actress in Film or Limited series
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon- Winner
Best Male Actor in Film or Limited Series
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon- Winner
SAG Stunt awards
Best Actor in a Motion Picture
Avengers: Endgame- Winner
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once upon a time…in Hollywood
Best Action in a Drama or Comedy Series
Game of Thrones- Winner
Glow
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen