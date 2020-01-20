SAG Awards 2020 Winners: Parasite wins best film, Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones win best action award

SAG Awards 2020 winners: South Korean film Parasite has created history by becoming the first foreign-language film to win the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, Renée Zellweger won the 'Best Actress' for Judy and Joaquin Phoenix won 'Best Actor' for Joker. The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) were presented at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on January 19, 2020.

In television awards, Crown won the SAG award for 'Best Ensemble in Drama Series', Jennifer Aniston won 'Best Actress' in drama series for her role in the Morning Show and Peter Dinklage won 'Best Actor' for his role in the popular TV series, Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones took home two key awards- Best actor in a drama series and Best action. Avengers: Endgame won SAG award for 'Best Action in a motion picture'. The winners of the film and television stunt ensembles were announced during the official preshow.

Sag awards 2020: Full List of Winners

Film

Best Film

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite – Winner

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy - Winner

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker- Winner

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, Marriage Story - Winner

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood - Winner

Television

Best Drama Series

The Crown - Winner

Big Little Lies

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Best Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show- Winner

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones- Winner

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Best Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel- Winner

Schitt’s Creek

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag- Winner

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel- Winner

Best Actress in Film or Limited series

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon- Winner

Best Male Actor in Film or Limited Series

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon- Winner

SAG Stunt awards

Best Actor in a Motion Picture

Avengers: Endgame- Winner

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once upon a time…in Hollywood

Best Action in a Drama or Comedy Series

Game of Thrones- Winner

Glow

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen