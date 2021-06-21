Top 5 Current Affairs: 21 June 2021

Ebrahim Raisi becomes 8th President of Iran

Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s ultra-conservative cleric and judiciary chief, has been elected as the 8th President of the country. As per Iran’s Interior Ministry, Ebrahim Raisi won 61.95% of the vote during the Presidential elections in the country. The new President will take up office in early August 2021, replacing the moderate President Hassan Rouhani.

Free COVID-19 vaccination for all adults begins

The free vaccination policy of the Central Government has started on June 21, 2021. Under it, any adult above aged 18 years or above will be vaccinated for free at any government facility. The Government will procure 75% of COVID-19 vaccines and give them to states for free distribution to all eligible citizens.

Hydrogen Task Force launched by India and the United States

The United States and India have launched a Hydrogen Task Force under their Strategic Clean Energy partnership in order to boost India’s energy security efforts. The Hydrogen Task Force will represent the government and industry stakeholders. It will also study innovative policy options, assess technology status and make recommendations.

India received USD 64 billion Foreign Direct Investment in 2020

According to the World Investment Report by the United Nations, India has received USD 64 billion FDI in the year 2020. This has made India the 5th largest recipient of inflows in the world. The FDI inflow in India increased by 27% to USD 64 billion in 2020 from USD 51 billion in the year 2019.

Aashish Chandorkar appointed as Director at India’s WTO mission

The Indian Government has appointed Aashish Chandorkar as ‘Counsellor’ in India’s Permanent Mission in World Trade Organisation for three years. It will be the first time that a private person has been appointed to the mission. Aashish Chandorkar is the co-founder of Bengaluru-based think tank Smahi Foundation of Policy and Research.