Top 5 Current Affairs: 22 October 2021

The renowned film directors Martin Scorsese and Istvan Szabo will be honoured with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). 

Created On: Oct 22, 2021 18:50 IST
Turkey on FATF grey list, Pakistan retained

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has placed Turkey on its grey list and retained Pakistan as well. Both the countries have been named for failing to check terror financing. Three countries in total were added to the grey list this time- Jordan, Mali, and Turkey. Pakistan has been on the FATF grey list since June 2018.

Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award to Martin Scorsese and Istvan Szabo

The renowned film directors Martin Scorsese and Istvan Szabo will be honoured with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The festival will take place in Goa. OTT will also be invited for the first time to participate in the festival.

Sandra Mason becomes first-ever President of Barbados

Sandra Mason has been elected as the first-ever President of Barbados. She won with a two-thirds vote during a joint session of the country's House of Assembly and Senate. Mason will replace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as head of state of Barbados, abolishing the monarchy and bringing Barbados out of its colonial past.

New snail species in Meghalaya

A new micro snail species have been found in Meghalaya. It has been discovered from deep inside a limestone cave at Mawsmai Village in the East Khasi Hills district of the state. They have been given the scientific name ‘Georissa Mawsmaiensis’ and they are so small in size that an adult measures less than 2 millimeters in length.

India deploys rocket system near China border

The Indian Army has deployed Pinaka weapons system and Smerch Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems near the China border. It has been done to be prepared to counter any threat coming from across the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It will also help in boosting the Indian Army firepower in the region.

