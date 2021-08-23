Top 5 Current Affairs: 23 August 2021

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh passes away

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh passed away on August 21, 2021, at the age of 89, after a prolonged illness. He was closely associated with Ram Temple Movement and was one of the prominent BJP leaders who helped shape the rise of the movement. Top BJP leaders including Amit Shah, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh paid their last respects.

India’s highest altitude herbal park

The highest altitude herbal park in the country has been inaugurated at Mana village which is close to the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli District. The park is at the height of 11,000 feet. Mana Village is the last Indian village bordering China. It includes many significant medicinal herbs and aims at keeping the traditional system of medicine alive.

Zydus Cadila to commence vaccine trials of children aged 3-12 years

The Managing Director of Zydus Cadila has informed that the firm will now apply for COVID vaccine trials in children between the age of 3-12 years. The COVID vaccine rollout for children can begin by mid or the end of October 2021. Zydus Cadila’s COVID vaccine for children aged 12 years or above has already received approval in India.

Shaili Singh from India wins silver at World Athletics U20 Championships

Shaili Singh from India has won the silver medal in the women’s long jump event. She jumped a distance of 6.59 m in her third attempt, which was also her best show at the event. Shaili’s silver is India’s third medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships which is taking place in Nairobi.

India’s first smog tower in Delhi

India’s first smog tower has been inaugurated by CM Kejriwal in Delhi. The technology of the smog tower has been imported from the US. The smog tower in Delhi is a 24-meter long structure and has been set up to improve the air quality. It will suck the polluted air and will purify it before re-circulating it back into the atmosphere.