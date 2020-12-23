Top 5 Current Affairs: 23 December 2020

Scientists find first possible radio signal from an exoplanet

Scientists have detected the first possible radio signal from an exoplanet which is around 51 light-years away from the Earth. The team of scientists found the emission bursts from aTau Bootes star-system through the Low-Frequency Array (LOFAR) telescope in the Netherlands.

India & World Bank sign USD 500 million project to develop Green National Highway Corridors

India and the World Bank signed the USD 500 million loan agreement on December 22, 2020 for the development of green national highway corridors. These corridors will be constructed in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. The loan carries a tenor of 18.5 years and a 5 years grace period.

Israeli Government falls, elections expected to be held in March 2021

The Israeli Government on December 22, 2020 collapsed after its Parliament failed to meet the deadline for the budget passage. The nation is likely to witness its fourth elections in past two years that will be held probably in March 2021.

Government finds new routes for RO-RO & Ferry Services

The Union Government has come across the new routes for ferry and RO-RO services to boost tourism in the nearby areas and promote coastal shipping. These new routes will cover Hazira, Jamnagar, Somnath Temple and Okha destinations. The new routes have been identified under the flagship programme Sagarmala Project.

Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020 Notified: Know Everything Here

The Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020 were notified by the Government on December 21, 2020. The new rules contain the rights of electricity consumers, giving them access to reliable and quality electricity.