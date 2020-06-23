Top 5 Current Affairs: 23 June 2020

RIC ministers meeting held between Russia, India & China

The RIC Foreign Ministers meeting was held virtually on June 23, 2020. The meeting was attended by the Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. The RIC (Russia-India-China) Meeting was organised to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Second World War. On Indo-China border faceoff, Russia stated that India and China don't need any outside help to resolve the dispute.

Delhi Government plans to conduct Sero Survey

Delhi government is planning to conduct the Sero Survey to test around 20,000 people with an aim to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sero surveillance was earlier conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR, however the results are not yet declared publically. The survey will help the government in monitoring the active cases.

China to establish its Security Bureau in Hong Kong

China is planning to establish the National Security Bureau in Hong Kong to investigate crimes that threatens its national security. The Bureau will be established under the new controversial national security law of China which states that all the authorities from finance to immigration will report to the Central Government in Beijing.

US blocks Pakistan’s attempt to declare an Indian as global terrorist

The Union States has terminated the efforts of Pakistan to declare an Indian national as a global terrorist. Pakistan pushed UN Security Council (UNSC) 1267 sanctions committee to declare an Indian citizen as a terrorist; however, it failed to produce sufficient evidence. Following Pakistan's failure, the US terminated its proposal.

Country of Origin mandatory on GeM to promote Make in India & Atmanirbhar Bharat products

Sellers who want to sell their Make in India or Aatmanirbhar Bharat products on the Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) will now have to mention their Country of Origin. The GeM made it manadatory for all the sellers to mention their Country of Origin while registering new products.