Top 5 Current Affairs: 23 March 2020

Delhi Government presents Rs. 65,000 crore Budget 2020-21 in State Assembly

Delhi's Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on March 23, 2020 presented Rs. 65,000 crore Delhi Budget 2020-21 in the state assembly. Before presenting the state budget, Minister Sisodia placed the Economic Survey 2019-20 in the House. The budget lays special emphasis on education. During the session, all the MLAs sat one meter away amid the fear of deadly coronavirus.

Shaheed Diwas 2020 observed in India to commemorate Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru

India observed the Shaheed Diwas 2020 (Martyr's Day) on March 23, 2020 to commemorate the sacrifices made by freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru during the Indian Freedom Struggle. On March 23, 1931, all these three freedom fighters were hanged till death for their involvement in the case 'Lahore Conspiracy'.

List of cities/states under complete lockdown due to Covid-19 Outbreak

Due to Covid-19 outbreak, Indian Government has announced the complete lockdown of 20 state/union territories including the national capital Delhi. Maharashtra and Punjab governments have imposed state-wide curfew. Other states that have been kept under full lockdown are J&K, Ladakh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and others.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana to be implemented in Delhi

Delhi Government will be implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Under this healthcare scheme, the state government will provide health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually for free. The scheme covers secondary and tertiary care hospitalization expenses.

COVID-19 treatment: ICMR’s task force suggests use of hydroxychloroquine

The National Task Force on March 23, 2020 suggested the use of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of high-risk coronavirus cases. The task force was constituted by the Indian Council of Medical Research to observe and tackle COVID-19 pandemic in India.