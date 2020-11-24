Top 5 Current Affairs: 24 November 2020

43 mobile apps banned by Indian Government for users: Get full list

The Union Electronics and Information Technology Ministry has banned 43 more mobile apps for the users. The Ministry issued an order on November 24, 2020, blocking access to 43 apps under section 69A of Information Technology Act. Earlier in September 2020, the Government had banned 118 mobile apps and banned 59 apps in June 2020.

Cyclone Nivar to hit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry: Get Important Details here!

Cyclone Nivar is likely to hit Puducherry and Tamil Nadu on November 25, 2020. The governments of the state and union territory have imposed restrictions in view of the cyclone. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also deployed its personnel in the coastal areas and issued a few precautions in the wake of cyclonic storm.

NGT directs States/UTs to designate nodal agency to protect water bodies

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the states and union territories to appoint nodal agencies for protection of water bodies in their regions. The green bench took note that the states and UTs have failed to take adequate steps for protection of water bodies.

FCRA account norms relaxed for NGOs: Know what are FCRA norms

The Union Home Affairs Ministry has relaxed the FCRA account norms for the NGOs directed to maintain their FCRA account with the State Bank of India (SBI) under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). The FCRA account holder can transfer the foreign contribution of its SBI FCRA Account to other FCRA Account.

PM Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers: States to develop cold storage facilities for COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of states on November 24, 2020 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. During the meeting, PM Modi stated that a proper vaccine distribution strategy will be prepared in coordination with the states and Indian citizens will get a vaccine that will be safe on all scientific standards.