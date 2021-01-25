Top 5 Current Affairs: 25 January 2021

Budget 2021: Government likely to announce policy for Toys Sector

The Budget 2021-22 is expected to see the introduction of policy for the toys sector industry with an aim to boost the domestic manufacturing. If introduced, the policy will help create a strong ecosystem for Toys sector in the country. The Union Budget 2021 will be presented in the Parliament on February 1, 2021.

Government releases 13th installment of Rs 6000 crore to meet GST compensation shortfall

The Central Government on January 15, 2021 released the 13th installment worth Rs 6,000 crore to the states in order to enable them to meet GST compensation shortfall. Of this total amount, the government released Rs 5,516 crore to 23 states and Rs 483 crore to the union territories of Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi.

Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme launched for CAPF

The Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah launched the Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme on January 23, 2021 for the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The scheme is expected to benefit 10 lakh CAPF personnel and their family members. The scheme was launched on the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary.

32 children awarded with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 has been awarded to 32 children who displayed exceptional abilities in the field of innovation, scholastic, arts & culture, social service, sports and bravery. These children are from 32 different districts of 21 states & UTs.

ECI to launch Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card Programme

The Election Commission of India (ECI) to launch a non-editable digital version of the voter ID card named Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card (e-EPIC). The e-EPIC card can be printed in PDF format and can be saved online in facilities like Digi locker. Know all about the e-EPIC programme here.