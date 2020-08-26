Top 5 Current Affairs: 26 August 2020

James Anderson first-ever fast bowler to take 600 wickets in Test Cricket

England's James Anderson has become the first-ever fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets. 38 year-old Anderson created history during England's third test match against Pakistan on August 25, 2020 in Southampton. He reached the milestone when he dismissed Pakistan's Azhar Ali and claimed his 600th Test wicket.

UP bans any religious, cultural meeting till 30 September

UP Government has completely banned any religious and cultural gatherings till September 30, 2020. Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary of Home, issued order in this regard to ban all forms of processions and tableaux. The order also bans gathering of over 5 people at one place in the state.

RBI predicts India’s growth at (-) 4.5% for 2020-21

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has predicted India's growth rate at (-) 4.5% for FY 2020-21. In its annual report, the global economy is expected to witness growth rate of (-) 6.0% and (-) 7.6%. The report also states that the projected headline inflation will continue to be elevated in this fiscal, but is expected to ease in the second half.

Africa declared as polio free by WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Africa as free of polio. The Africa Regional Certification Commission on August 25, 2020 certified 47 nations of Africa as Polio free. This is a historic development for Africa to eradicate the viral disease.

Centre removes restriction on export of PPE Kits of all categories

The government has removed the restrictions on export of PPE Kits amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has also allowed export of 5 million N95 face masks and 2 million medical goggles.