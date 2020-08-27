Top 5 Current Affairs: 27 August 2020

Table Tennis player Poulami Ghatak announces retirement

India’s ace Table Tennis player Poulami Ghatak has decided to retire from the sport. She took the decision of retirement in January 2020 itself, however, it has been made public now. Poulami joined the national team of Table Tennis at a very young age and had remained a consistent performer.

Government launches KIRAN helpline for mental health

Thawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, launched ‘Kiran’ helpline number for rehabilitation of mental health. The toll- free helpline number (1800-599-0019) has been launched with an aim to resolve the mental health issues faced by individuals, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Government announces 7 new circles of Archaeological Survey of India

The Union Ministry of Culture has created 7 new circles of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). These 7 new circles are Raiganj, Trichy, Rajkot, Jhansi, Jabalpur, Meerut & Hampi. This new addition takes the total number of ASI circles across India to 36. The move is aimed at strengthening process of preservation of the archaeological monuments.

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigns

Kevin Mayer resigns as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TikTok. His resignation comes just less than 3 months after his appointment. For now, Vanessa Pappas, the General Manager of TikTok North America, will take over as the interim head of the company.

41st GST Council Meeting: Government presents ways to provide GST Compensation to States

The 41st GST Council meeting was held virtually on August 27, 2020. The meeting was chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Council discussed issues related to GST rates revision, and compensation to states.