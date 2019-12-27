Top 5 Current Affairs: 27 December 2019

Malala Yousafzai most famous teenager of the decade: UN

The UN, in its decade review, declared young education activist Malala Yousafzai as the ‘most famous teenager in the world’. Yousafzai has been extremely vocal about girls’ right to education and atrocities committed by the Taliban. She was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in 2012 but she managed to survive the attack.

Virat Kohli named in Wisden’s five cricketers of the decade list

Virat Kohli is the sole Indian to feature in the Wisden cricketers of the decade list. The other cricketers in the list include Steve Smith, Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers. Australia's woman cricketer Ellyse Perry is the fifth cricketer on the list. Kohli has also been named as the captain of Wisden’s test team of the decade.

Hemant Soren to be sworn in as Jharkhand CM on 29th December

JMM Chief Hemant Soren will take oath as the new Jharkhand Chief Minister on December 29, 2019. Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu invited Soren to form government in the state after he submitted 50 letters of support. The JMM-Congress and RJD alliance won 47 seats in the Jharkhand Elections 2019.

MiG 27: Indian Air Force bids farewell to 'hero' of Kargil conflict

The Indian Air Force bid its farewell to MiG-27 fighter jet on December 27, 2019. The fighter jet is also known as the Kargil war hero, as it was used as the main attacker during the 1999 Kargil war between India and Pakistan. The jet took off for its last flight from the Jodhpur airbase on December 27.

BharatNet Project: Govt to provide free WiFi to all villages till March 2020

The Union Government has announced that it will provide free wifi services to all villages across India through its BharatNet project by March 2020. The free internet will be provided in schools, skill development centers and the health care centres in the villages. The project has also already been implemented in 1.3 lakh Gram Panchayats.