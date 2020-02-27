Top 5 Current Affairs: 27 February 2020

India, Myanmar exchange 10 agreements in various fields

India and Myanmar recently exchanged 10 MoUs in various fields including infrastructure, health, energy, transport, and conservation of wildlife including Tigers. Both the sides exchanged the agreements following the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Myanmar President U Win Myint in the national capital New Delhi.

Government launches Market Intelligence and Early Warning System

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries recently launched the Market Intelligence and Early Warning System (MIEWS) to monitor the prices of TOP (Tomato, Onion and Potato) crops. This newly launched system will generate alerts in case of major change in the prices of tomato, onion or potato.

Mukesh Ambani richest in Asia: Hurun Global Rich List 2020

The recently launched 'Hurun Global Rich List 2020' report claims states Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and ninth richest in the world. On the other hand, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world, followed by Bernard Arnault at second and Microsoft founder Bill Gates at third position.

India to host its maiden Artificial Intelligence summit ‘RAISE 2020’ in April

India will be hosting its maiden summit on Artificial Intelligence named ‘RAISE 2020’ in April 2020. The Summit will be organised by the Central Government during April 11- April 12, 2020 in New Delhi. The aim behind the summit would be to promote social inclusion and transformation.

RBI asks banks to link new floating rate MSME loans with external benchmark

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently directed the banks to link the new floating rate medium enterprises loans to with an external benchmark with effect from April 1, 2020. Earlier, the central bank had approved the linking of new floating rate small and micro enterprises loans with external benchmarks.