Top 5 Current Affairs: 27 January 2021

India pledges USD 150,000 for UN fund for peacebuilding activities

India's permanent representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti on January 25, 2021 announced that India has pledged USD 150,000 for the UN peacebuilding fund this year. UN Secretary General António Guterres also tweeted to express his gratitude for 39 nations who have committed over USD 439 million to support UN's efforts for peacebuilding & conflict prevention.

Budget 2021: Government likely to announce FRA to examine consumer complaints

The Budget 2021-22 will likely see the announcement for setting up of the Financial Redressal Agency (FRA). The Government has been in planning to constitute the FRA to examine the complaints of retail financial consumers against the regulated financial service providers. The Budget will be presented on February 1, 2021.

Padma Awards 2021: Check complete list of Awardees

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced the recipients of Padma Awards 2021 on January 25, 2021 in all three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. This year, President Ram Nath Kovind has approved to confer 119 Padma Awards including 102 Padma Shri, 7 Padma Vibhushan and 10 Padma Bhushan.

ICC Player of the Month awards introduced

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the introduction of 'ICC Player of the Month' awards on January 27, 2021 for recognition of best performances by male and female cricketers. The awards will be conferred by the ICC from January 2021 onwards.

China surpasses US to become world's leading FDI destination in 2020

China has surpassed the United States to become the world's leading destination for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The country showcased its capabilities to quickly control the spread of novel Coronavirus and rebound its economy.