Padma Awards 2021: Government announces recipients for prestigious awards, check the complete list

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the conferment of a total of 119 Padma Awards- 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri.

Padma Awards 2021

The Home Ministry on January 25, 2021, announced the recipients of Padma Awards 2021 which is one of the highest civilian awards of the country. The announcement by the government was made on the eve of Republic Day 2021.

Padma Awards are conferred in three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, and are awarded by the President of India at the ceremonial function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan every year. However, the announcement of the awards is made on the occasion of Republic Day.

In 2021, Shinzo Abe, the former Japanese Prime Minister has been honoured with Padma Vibhushan for his major achievements in the field of Public Affairs.

For Padma Bhushan, Former Principal Secretary to PM Modi Nripendra Mishra, Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi (posthumous), and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (posthumous) are among the 10 recipients.

Padma Awards 2021: Key Highlights

Padma Awards recognizes the achievements made in the field of all activities and disciplines where there is an element of public service.

These awards are given on the suggestions and recommendations of the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister of India every year.

In 2021, 29 women are among the Padma recipients. The list also includes 10 individuals from the category of foreigners- OCI, PIO, and NRI and one transgender.

Check the complete list of Padma Awards recipients:

Padma Vibhushan (7)

S. No

Name

Field

State/Country

1

Shinzo Abe

Public Affairs

Japan

2

SP Balasubramaniam (Posthumous)

Art

Tamil Nadu

3

Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde

Medicine

Karnataka

4

Narinder Singh Kapany (Posthumous)

Science and Engineering

USA

5

Maulana Wahiduddin Khan

Others-Spiritualism

Delhi

6

B.B. Lal

Others- Archaeology

Delhi

7

Sudarshan Sahoo

Art

Odisha

 

Padma Bhushan (10)

8

Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra

Art

Kerala

9

Tarun Gogoi (Posthumous)

Public Affairs

Assam

10

Chandra Shekhar Kambara

Literature and Education

Karnataka

11

Sumitra Mahajan

Public Affairs

Madhya Pradesh

12

Nripendra Mishra

Civil Service

Uttar Pradesh

13

Ram Vilas Paswan (Posthumous)

Public Affairs

Bihar

14

Keshubhai Patel

Public Affairs

Gujarat

15

Kalbe Sadiq (Posthumous)

Others-Spiritualism

Uttar Pradesh

16

Rajnikant Devidas Shroff

Trade and Industry

Maharashtra

17

Tarlochan Singh

Public Affairs

Haryana

 

Padma Shri (102)

18

Gulfam Ahmed

Art

Uttar Pradesh

19

P. Anitha

Sports

Tamil Nadu

20

Rama Swamy Annavarapu

Art

Andhra Pradesh

21

Subbu Arumugam

Art

Tamil Nadu

22

Prakasarao Asavadi

Literature & Education

Andhra Pradesh

23

Bhuri Bai

Art

Madhya Pradesh

24

Radhe Shyam Barle

Art

Chhattisgarh

25

Dharma Narayan Barma

Literature & Education

West Bengal

26

Lakhimi Baruah

Social Work

Assam

27

Biren Kumar Basak

Art

West Bengal

28

Rajni Bector

Trade and Industry

Punjab

29

Peter Brook

Art

United Kingdom

30

Sangkhumi Bualchhuak

Social Work

Mizoram

31

Gopiram Bargayn Burabhakat

Art

Assam

32

Bijoy Chakravarty

Public Affairs

Assam

33

Sujit Chattopadhyay

Literature & Education

West Bengal

34

Jagdish Chaudhary

Social Work

Uttar Pradesh

35

Tsultrim Chonjor

Social Work

Ladakh

36

Mouma Das

Sports

West Bengal

37

Srikant Datar

Literature and Education

USA

38

Narayan Debnath

Art

West Bengal

39

Chutni Devi

Social Work

Jharkhand

40

Dulari Devi

Art

Bihar

41

Radhe Devi

Art

Manipur

42

Shanti Devi

Social Work

Odisha

43

Wayan Dibia

Art

Indonesia

44

Dadudan Gadhavi

Literature and Education

Gujarat

45

Parshuram Atmaram

Art

Maharashtra

46

Jai Bhagwan Goyal

Literature and Education

Haryana

47

Jagdish Chandra Halder

Literature and Education

West Bengal

48

Mangal Singh Hazowary

Literature and West Bengal

Assam

49

Anshu Jamsenpa

Sports

Arunachal Pradesh

50

Purnamasi Jani

Art

Odisha

51

Matha B. Manjamma Jogati

Art

Karnataka

52

Damodaran Kaithapram

Art

Kerala

53

Namdeo C Kamble

Literature and Education

Maharashtra

54

Maheshbhai & Nareshbhai Kanodia (Duo) (Posthumous)

Art

Gujarat

55

Rajat Kumar kar

Literature and Education

Odisha

56

Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap

Literature and Education

Karnataka

57

Prakash Kaur

Social Work

Punjab

58

Nicholas Kazanas

Literature and Education

Greece

59

K Kesavasamy

Art

Puducherry

60

Ghulam Rasool Khan

Art

Jammu and Kashmir

61

Lakha Khan

Art

Rajasthan

62

Sanjida Khatun

Art

Bangladesh

63

Vinayak Vishnu Khedekar

Art

Goa

64

Niru Kumar

Social Work

Delhi

65

Lajwanti

Art

Punjab

66

Rattan Lal

Science and Engineering

USA

67

Ali Manikfan

Others- Grassroots Innovation

Lakshadweep

68

Ramchandra Manjhi

Art

Bihar

69

Dulal Manki

Art

Assam

70

Nanadro B Marak

Others- Agriculture

Meghalaya

71

Rewben Mashangva

Art

Manipur

72

Chandrakant Mehta

Literature and Education

Gujarat

73

Rattan Lal Mittal

Medicine

Punjab

74

Madhavan Nambiar

Sports

Kerala

75

Shyam Sundar Paliwal

Social Work

Rajasthan

76

Chandrakant Sambhaji Pandav

Medicine

Delhi

77

J N Pande (Posthumous)

Medicine

Delhi

78

Solomon Pappaiah

Literature and Education- Journalism

Tamil Nadu

79

Ms. Pappammal

Others- Agriculture

Tamil Nadu

80

Dr. Krishna Mohan Pathi

Medicine

Odisha

81

Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat

Trade and Industry

Maharashtra

82

Girish Prabhune

Social Work

Maharashtra

83

Nanda Prusty

Literature and Education

Odisha

84

K K Ramachandra Pulavar

Art

Kerala

85

Balan Putheri

Literature and Education

Kerala

86

Birubala Rabha

Social Work

Assam

87

Kanaka Raju

Art

Telangana

88

Bombay Jayashri Ramnath

Art

Tamil Nadu

89

Satyaram Reang

Art

Tripura

90

Dhananjay Diwakar Sagdeo

Medicine

Kerala

91

Ashok Kumar Sahu

Medicine

Uttar Pradesh

92

Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay

Medicine

Uttarakhand

93

Sindhutai Sapkal

Social Work

Maharashtra

94

Chaman Lal Sapru (Posthumous)

Literature and Education

Jammu and Kashmir

95

Roman Sarmah

Literature and Education- Journalism

Assam

96

Imran Shah

Literature and Education

Assam

97

Prem Chand Sharma

Others- Agriculture

Uttarakhand

98

Arjun Singh Shekhawat

Literature and Education

Rajasthan

99

Ram Yatna Shukla

Literature and Education

Uttar Pradesh

100

Jitender Singh Shunty

Social Work

Delhi

101

Kartar Paras Ram Singh

Art

Himachal Pradesh

102

Kartar Singh

Art

Punjab

103

Dilip Kumar Singh

Medicine

Bihar

104

Chandra Shekhar Singh

Others- Agriculture

Uttar Pradesh

105

Sudha Hari Narayan Singh

Sports

Uttar Pradesh

106

Virendra Singh

Sports

Haryana

107

Mridula Sinha (Posthumous)

Literature and Education

Bihar

108

K C Sivasankar (Posthumous)

Art

Tamil Nadu

109

Guru Maa kamali Soren

Social Work

West Bengal

110

Marachi Subburaman

Social work

Tamil Nadu

111

P Subramanian (Posthumous)

Trade and Industry

Tamil Nadu

112

Nidumolu Sumathi

Art

Andhra Pradesh

113

Kapil Tiwari

Literature and Education

Madhya Pradesh

114

Father Valles (Posthumous)

Literature and Education

Spain

115

Dr. Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan (Posthumous)

Medicine

Tamil Nadu

116

Sridhar Vembu

Trade and Industry

Tamil Nadu

117

K Y Venkatesh

Sports

Karnataka

118

Usha Yadav

Literature and Education

Uttar Pradesh

119

Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir

Public Affairs

Bangladesh

 

