Padma Awards 2021: Government announces recipients for prestigious awards, check the complete list
President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the conferment of a total of 119 Padma Awards- 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri.
The Home Ministry on January 25, 2021, announced the recipients of Padma Awards 2021 which is one of the highest civilian awards of the country. The announcement by the government was made on the eve of Republic Day 2021.
Padma Awards are conferred in three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, and are awarded by the President of India at the ceremonial function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan every year. However, the announcement of the awards is made on the occasion of Republic Day.
In 2021, Shinzo Abe, the former Japanese Prime Minister has been honoured with Padma Vibhushan for his major achievements in the field of Public Affairs.
For Padma Bhushan, Former Principal Secretary to PM Modi Nripendra Mishra, Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi (posthumous), and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (posthumous) are among the 10 recipients.
We are proud of all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their contribution to the nation and humanity at large. These exceptional individuals from different walks of life have brought qualitative changes in the lives of others. https://t.co/wYOU3wxavE— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2021
Padma Awards 2021: Key Highlights
• Padma Awards recognizes the achievements made in the field of all activities and disciplines where there is an element of public service.
• These awards are given on the suggestions and recommendations of the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister of India every year.
• In 2021, 29 women are among the Padma recipients. The list also includes 10 individuals from the category of foreigners- OCI, PIO, and NRI and one transgender.
Check the complete list of Padma Awards recipients:
Padma Vibhushan (7)
|
S. No
|
Name
|
Field
|
State/Country
|
1
|
Shinzo Abe
|
Public Affairs
|
Japan
|
2
|
SP Balasubramaniam (Posthumous)
|
Art
|
Tamil Nadu
|
3
|
Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde
|
Medicine
|
Karnataka
|
4
|
Narinder Singh Kapany (Posthumous)
|
Science and Engineering
|
USA
|
5
|
Maulana Wahiduddin Khan
|
Others-Spiritualism
|
Delhi
|
6
|
B.B. Lal
|
Others- Archaeology
|
Delhi
|
7
|
Sudarshan Sahoo
|
Art
|
Odisha
Padma Bhushan (10)
|
8
|
Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra
|
Art
|
Kerala
|
9
|
Tarun Gogoi (Posthumous)
|
Public Affairs
|
Assam
|
10
|
Chandra Shekhar Kambara
|
Literature and Education
|
Karnataka
|
11
|
Sumitra Mahajan
|
Public Affairs
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
12
|
Nripendra Mishra
|
Civil Service
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
13
|
Ram Vilas Paswan (Posthumous)
|
Public Affairs
|
Bihar
|
14
|
Keshubhai Patel
|
Public Affairs
|
Gujarat
|
15
|
Kalbe Sadiq (Posthumous)
|
Others-Spiritualism
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
16
|
Rajnikant Devidas Shroff
|
Trade and Industry
|
Maharashtra
|
17
|
Tarlochan Singh
|
Public Affairs
|
Haryana
Padma Shri (102)
|
18
|
Gulfam Ahmed
|
Art
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
19
|
P. Anitha
|
Sports
|
Tamil Nadu
|
20
|
Rama Swamy Annavarapu
|
Art
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
21
|
Subbu Arumugam
|
Art
|
Tamil Nadu
|
22
|
Prakasarao Asavadi
|
Literature & Education
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
23
|
Bhuri Bai
|
Art
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
24
|
Radhe Shyam Barle
|
Art
|
Chhattisgarh
|
25
|
Dharma Narayan Barma
|
Literature & Education
|
West Bengal
|
26
|
Lakhimi Baruah
|
Social Work
|
Assam
|
27
|
Biren Kumar Basak
|
Art
|
West Bengal
|
28
|
Rajni Bector
|
Trade and Industry
|
Punjab
|
29
|
Peter Brook
|
Art
|
United Kingdom
|
30
|
Sangkhumi Bualchhuak
|
Social Work
|
Mizoram
|
31
|
Gopiram Bargayn Burabhakat
|
Art
|
Assam
|
32
|
Bijoy Chakravarty
|
Public Affairs
|
Assam
|
33
|
Sujit Chattopadhyay
|
Literature & Education
|
West Bengal
|
34
|
Jagdish Chaudhary
|
Social Work
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
35
|
Tsultrim Chonjor
|
Social Work
|
Ladakh
|
36
|
Mouma Das
|
Sports
|
West Bengal
|
37
|
Srikant Datar
|
Literature and Education
|
USA
|
38
|
Narayan Debnath
|
Art
|
West Bengal
|
39
|
Chutni Devi
|
Social Work
|
Jharkhand
|
40
|
Dulari Devi
|
Art
|
Bihar
|
41
|
Radhe Devi
|
Art
|
Manipur
|
42
|
Shanti Devi
|
Social Work
|
Odisha
|
43
|
Wayan Dibia
|
Art
|
Indonesia
|
44
|
Dadudan Gadhavi
|
Literature and Education
|
Gujarat
|
45
|
Parshuram Atmaram
|
Art
|
Maharashtra
|
46
|
Jai Bhagwan Goyal
|
Literature and Education
|
Haryana
|
47
|
Jagdish Chandra Halder
|
Literature and Education
|
West Bengal
|
48
|
Mangal Singh Hazowary
|
Literature and West Bengal
|
Assam
|
49
|
Anshu Jamsenpa
|
Sports
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
50
|
Purnamasi Jani
|
Art
|
Odisha
|
51
|
Matha B. Manjamma Jogati
|
Art
|
Karnataka
|
52
|
Damodaran Kaithapram
|
Art
|
Kerala
|
53
|
Namdeo C Kamble
|
Literature and Education
|
Maharashtra
|
54
|
Maheshbhai & Nareshbhai Kanodia (Duo) (Posthumous)
|
Art
|
Gujarat
|
55
|
Rajat Kumar kar
|
Literature and Education
|
Odisha
|
56
|
Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap
|
Literature and Education
|
Karnataka
|
57
|
Prakash Kaur
|
Social Work
|
Punjab
|
58
|
Nicholas Kazanas
|
Literature and Education
|
Greece
|
59
|
K Kesavasamy
|
Art
|
Puducherry
|
60
|
Ghulam Rasool Khan
|
Art
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
61
|
Lakha Khan
|
Art
|
Rajasthan
|
62
|
Sanjida Khatun
|
Art
|
Bangladesh
|
63
|
Vinayak Vishnu Khedekar
|
Art
|
Goa
|
64
|
Niru Kumar
|
Social Work
|
Delhi
|
65
|
Lajwanti
|
Art
|
Punjab
|
66
|
Rattan Lal
|
Science and Engineering
|
USA
|
67
|
Ali Manikfan
|
Others- Grassroots Innovation
|
Lakshadweep
|
68
|
Ramchandra Manjhi
|
Art
|
Bihar
|
69
|
Dulal Manki
|
Art
|
Assam
|
70
|
Nanadro B Marak
|
Others- Agriculture
|
Meghalaya
|
71
|
Rewben Mashangva
|
Art
|
Manipur
|
72
|
Chandrakant Mehta
|
Literature and Education
|
Gujarat
|
73
|
Rattan Lal Mittal
|
Medicine
|
Punjab
|
74
|
Madhavan Nambiar
|
Sports
|
Kerala
|
75
|
Shyam Sundar Paliwal
|
Social Work
|
Rajasthan
|
76
|
Chandrakant Sambhaji Pandav
|
Medicine
|
Delhi
|
77
|
J N Pande (Posthumous)
|
Medicine
|
Delhi
|
78
|
Solomon Pappaiah
|
Literature and Education- Journalism
|
Tamil Nadu
|
79
|
Ms. Pappammal
|
Others- Agriculture
|
Tamil Nadu
|
80
|
Dr. Krishna Mohan Pathi
|
Medicine
|
Odisha
|
81
|
Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat
|
Trade and Industry
|
Maharashtra
|
82
|
Girish Prabhune
|
Social Work
|
Maharashtra
|
83
|
Nanda Prusty
|
Literature and Education
|
Odisha
|
84
|
K K Ramachandra Pulavar
|
Art
|
Kerala
|
85
|
Balan Putheri
|
Literature and Education
|
Kerala
|
86
|
Birubala Rabha
|
Social Work
|
Assam
|
87
|
Kanaka Raju
|
Art
|
Telangana
|
88
|
Bombay Jayashri Ramnath
|
Art
|
Tamil Nadu
|
89
|
Satyaram Reang
|
Art
|
Tripura
|
90
|
Dhananjay Diwakar Sagdeo
|
Medicine
|
Kerala
|
91
|
Ashok Kumar Sahu
|
Medicine
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
92
|
Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay
|
Medicine
|
Uttarakhand
|
93
|
Sindhutai Sapkal
|
Social Work
|
Maharashtra
|
94
|
Chaman Lal Sapru (Posthumous)
|
Literature and Education
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
95
|
Roman Sarmah
|
Literature and Education- Journalism
|
Assam
|
96
|
Imran Shah
|
Literature and Education
|
Assam
|
97
|
Prem Chand Sharma
|
Others- Agriculture
|
Uttarakhand
|
98
|
Arjun Singh Shekhawat
|
Literature and Education
|
Rajasthan
|
99
|
Ram Yatna Shukla
|
Literature and Education
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
100
|
Jitender Singh Shunty
|
Social Work
|
Delhi
|
101
|
Kartar Paras Ram Singh
|
Art
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
102
|
Kartar Singh
|
Art
|
Punjab
|
103
|
Dilip Kumar Singh
|
Medicine
|
Bihar
|
104
|
Chandra Shekhar Singh
|
Others- Agriculture
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
105
|
Sudha Hari Narayan Singh
|
Sports
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
106
|
Virendra Singh
|
Sports
|
Haryana
|
107
|
Mridula Sinha (Posthumous)
|
Literature and Education
|
Bihar
|
108
|
K C Sivasankar (Posthumous)
|
Art
|
Tamil Nadu
|
109
|
Guru Maa kamali Soren
|
Social Work
|
West Bengal
|
110
|
Marachi Subburaman
|
Social work
|
Tamil Nadu
|
111
|
P Subramanian (Posthumous)
|
Trade and Industry
|
Tamil Nadu
|
112
|
Nidumolu Sumathi
|
Art
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
113
|
Kapil Tiwari
|
Literature and Education
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
114
|
Father Valles (Posthumous)
|
Literature and Education
|
Spain
|
115
|
Dr. Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan (Posthumous)
|
Medicine
|
Tamil Nadu
|
116
|
Sridhar Vembu
|
Trade and Industry
|
Tamil Nadu
|
117
|
K Y Venkatesh
|
Sports
|
Karnataka
|
118
|
Usha Yadav
|
Literature and Education
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
119
|
Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir
|
Public Affairs
|
Bangladesh