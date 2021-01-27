Padma Awards 2021: Government announces recipients for prestigious awards, check the complete list

The Home Ministry on January 25, 2021, announced the recipients of Padma Awards 2021 which is one of the highest civilian awards of the country. The announcement by the government was made on the eve of Republic Day 2021.

Padma Awards are conferred in three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, and are awarded by the President of India at the ceremonial function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan every year. However, the announcement of the awards is made on the occasion of Republic Day.

In 2021, Shinzo Abe, the former Japanese Prime Minister has been honoured with Padma Vibhushan for his major achievements in the field of Public Affairs.

For Padma Bhushan, Former Principal Secretary to PM Modi Nripendra Mishra, Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi (posthumous), and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (posthumous) are among the 10 recipients.

We are proud of all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their contribution to the nation and humanity at large. These exceptional individuals from different walks of life have brought qualitative changes in the lives of others. https://t.co/wYOU3wxavE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2021

Padma Awards 2021: Key Highlights

• President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the conferment of a total of 119 Padma Awards- 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri.

• Padma Awards recognizes the achievements made in the field of all activities and disciplines where there is an element of public service.

• These awards are given on the suggestions and recommendations of the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister of India every year.

• In 2021, 29 women are among the Padma recipients. The list also includes 10 individuals from the category of foreigners- OCI, PIO, and NRI and one transgender.

Check the complete list of Padma Awards recipients:

Padma Vibhushan (7)

S. No Name Field State/Country 1 Shinzo Abe Public Affairs Japan 2 SP Balasubramaniam (Posthumous) Art Tamil Nadu 3 Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde Medicine Karnataka 4 Narinder Singh Kapany (Posthumous) Science and Engineering USA 5 Maulana Wahiduddin Khan Others-Spiritualism Delhi 6 B.B. Lal Others- Archaeology Delhi 7 Sudarshan Sahoo Art Odisha

Padma Bhushan (10)

8 Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra Art Kerala 9 Tarun Gogoi (Posthumous) Public Affairs Assam 10 Chandra Shekhar Kambara Literature and Education Karnataka 11 Sumitra Mahajan Public Affairs Madhya Pradesh 12 Nripendra Mishra Civil Service Uttar Pradesh 13 Ram Vilas Paswan (Posthumous) Public Affairs Bihar 14 Keshubhai Patel Public Affairs Gujarat 15 Kalbe Sadiq (Posthumous) Others-Spiritualism Uttar Pradesh 16 Rajnikant Devidas Shroff Trade and Industry Maharashtra 17 Tarlochan Singh Public Affairs Haryana

Padma Shri (102)