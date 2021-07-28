Top 5 Current Affairs: 28 July 2021

Basavaraj Somappa Bommai is the new Chief Minister of Karnataka

Senior BJP leader and son of the former CM of Karnataka, Basavaraj Somappa Bommai has become the 23rd Chief Minister of the state. His oath ceremony was administered by Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot. Former CM Yediyurappa had earlier resigned because of internal party pressure.

Rakesh Asthana becomes Delhi Police Commissioner

A senior IPS officer and former CBI Special Director, Rakesh Asthana has become the new Delhi Police Commissioner. As per the order by the Home Affairs Minister, Asthana will join with an immediate effect. His appointment just days before his retirement on July 31, 2021. Asthana is an IPS Officer of Gujarat Cadre.

Najib Mikati becomes new PM of Lebanon

Najib Mikati has become the new Prime Minister of Lebanon with 72 votes in the Parliament. This will be Mikati’s third time serving as the Prime Minister of the country. In April 2005, he had briefly served as the caretaker PM and in 2011, he had headed a full-scale government for 3 years.

First evidence of water vapor at Jupiter’s moon

The first evidence of water vapor has been discovered by the scientists in the atmosphere of Jupiter’s icy moon Ganymede with the help of the Hubble Space Telescope. Thermal water vapors were discovered from the icy surface, which further pointed to a sublimated water atmosphere.

Badminton legend Nandu Natekar passes away

Nandu Netekar, legendary badminton player of India passed away at the age of 88. The news was confirmed by his son, Gaurav Natekar. Nandu Natekar was the first Indian badminton player to win an International Title in 1956. He was also the recipient of the first Arjuna Award instituted in 1961.