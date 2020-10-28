Top 5 Current Affairs: 28 October 2020

Air Bubble Agreement: India and Bangladesh resume air services

India and Bangladesh on October 28, 2020 resumed their air services with two flights leaving from Dhaka. The air services were resumed under the air bubble agreement. These flights left for Chennai and Kolkata from Dhaka on the morning of October 28. Both these flights are operated by the US Bangla airlines.

International flights to remain suspended till 30th November

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the regular international commercial passenger flight services further till November 30, 2020. Earlier, the services of international flights were suspended till October 31, 2020. However, the scheduled commercial and cargo flights will continue to operate.

Delhi CM Kejriwal to launch Green Delhi app

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will launch the Green Delhi mobile app on October 29, 2020. The app is being launched to combat air pollution in the national capital. It will help Delhi Government in keeping a check on rising air pollution. The app will register complaints regarding pollution-causing activities in the state.

Delhi schools to remain closed until next order

Manish Sisodia, Delhi Education Minister, has announced that all the schools of the national capital will remain closed until the next orders to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier on October 5, the Government announced that the private and government schools will remain closed till October 31, 2020.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: First Phase of polling records 46.29% voter turnout till 3 pm

The voting for first phase of Bihar General Elections 2020 took place on October 28, 2020. The polling was held in 71 constituencies of Bihar and recorded a voter turnout of 46.29% till 3 pm. The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is the first-of-its-kind to be conducted in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.