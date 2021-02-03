Top 5 Current Affairs: 3 February 2021

Andaman & Nicobar Islands became first UT to be COVID-19 free

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands became the first Union Territory to be free from the COVID-19. The UT reported no active cases of the novel Coronavirus and the last four infected people tested negative. The information was shared by the Union Health Ministry on February 2, 2021. On the other hand, Kerala has the highest number of active COVID cases.

Nguyen Phu Trong re-elected as Vietnam’s leader for 3rd term

Nguyen Phu Trong, the Chief of ruling Communist Party of Vietnam, was re-elected as the leader of country for the third term. The 76 years old has become the longest-serving leaders of Vietnam for decades. The development was reported by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on January 31, 2021.

13th edition of Aero India Show begins at Bengaluru

The 13th edition of Aero India Show began on February 3, 2021 at Bengaluru's Air Force Station Yelahanka. This biggest air show of Asia has been organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which will exhibit its latest defence technologies and systems during the show.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to resign in Q3, Andy Jassy to succeed

Amazon founder & CEO Jeff Bezos will step down from the company in the third quarter of 2021. The information was shared by Amazon on February 2, 2021. Post his resignation, The CEO of Amazon Web Services, Andy Jassy will succeed Bezos in Q3. Bezos will take over the role of Executive Chair of the company's board.

Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations to be inaugurated on February 4

The Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 4, 2021 through video conferencing. PM Modi will release a postal stamp on the Chauri Chaura incident to mark the occasion.