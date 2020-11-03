Top 5 Current Affairs: 3 November 2020

Portugal MP Duarte Pacheco elected as President of Inter Parliamentary Union

Portugal MP Duarte Pacheco elected as the President of Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) for 2020-2023. On the other hand, Switzerland's Laurence Fehlmann Rielle and Uruguay’s Beatriz Argimon have been unanimously elected to the IPU's Executive committee. The voting for the election of IPU President took place through remote electronic secret ballot. The window to cast votes was open for 24 hours.

Violin maestro TN Krishnan dies at 92

Veteran violin maestro TN Krishnan passed away on November 2, 2020 in Chennai. He was 92. He was born in 1928 in Tripunithura, Kerala and had later settled in Chennai. Krishnan was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri in 1973 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992.

Government to hold Parliament Winter Session 2020 in December-January

The Central Government is likely to hold a two-week Parliament Winter Session 2020 from December 21, 2020. The final decision regarding the same will be taken by the Government after the announcement of Bihar Assembly Election Results on November 10, 2020. Generally, the Parliament's winter session is held in the third week of November every year.

Twitter to introduce ArtHouse in India to assist brands optimise their content

Twitter India will be introducing ArtHouse in India to help brands create and optimise Twitter-first content. The ArtHouse, a suite of services, has been launched earlier for various markets across the world and in Asia-pacific region and has given out successful campaigns. The ArtHouse in India will help strengthen a brand’s message by partnering with digital creators or influencers.

US Elections 2020: Voting underway; Know main battleground states

The voting is underway in the United States for the election of next President. The first ballots of votes were cast in the towns in New Hampshire - Dixville Notch and Millsfield. The America will soon be deciding the fate of incumbent President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.