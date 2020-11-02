US Elections 2020: Which are main battleground states, who is leading from them? Get all details here

US Election 2020: Who will be the next President of the United States of America? The much-awaited results are expected to come out tomorrow, November 3, 2020.

With the US Presidential elections entering its last stretch on November 1, 2020, the two candidates, incumbent US President Donald Trump who is seeking re-election and his Democrat rival Joe Biden left no stone unturned to swing the votes in their favour, especially in the main battleground states.

As per the opinion polls, the race for the US Presidency has become closer than ever. Almost 92 million Americans had cast their ballot votes by October 31, 2020, which is a new record. However, the main polling day on November 3, 2020 will act as a decider.

When will the counting of votes begin?

The counting of votes will start immediately after the closing of votes. The time will change from state to state, depending on the time zone.

When will the winner be announced?

The clear winner may not be announced on November 3, given the high number of mail-in ballots. The process of counting the ballots may take a few days after November 3 to be completed.

Who is leading currently?

Although the margins are extremely close, Trump's Democrat rival Joe Biden seems to be leading in some of the main battleground states including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, which Trump had won by less than 1 percent margins in 2016. These battleground states are expected to play a huge role in deciding the final winner.

Which are the main battleground states?

The main battleground states include Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Who won from these battleground seats in 2016?

Battleground State 2016 winner Margin in % Arizona Donald Trump 3.6 Florida Donald Trump 1.2 Georgia Donald Trump 5.2 Iowa Donald Trump 9.5 Michigan Donald Trump 0.2 Minnesota Hillary Clinton 1.5 Nevada Hillary Clinton 2.4 New Hampshire Hillary Clinton 0.4 North Carolina Donald Trump 3.7 Ohio Donald Trump 8.2 Pennsylvania Donald Trump 0.7 Texas Donald Trump 9.1 Virginia Hillary Clinton 5.4 Wisconsin Donald Trump 0.8

Donald Trump's 2016 victory was largely powered by his in these battleground states. However, this time around the battles in all these states is expected to be closer than last time. Trump spent almost entire of October 31 rallying in Pennsylvania which is a key battleground state and also a must-win for Trump. Biden is currently leading from the state.

Why battleground states are important?

Most states almost always vote the same way, which means that there are only a few states where both candidates stand an equal chance of winning and these states, where the election is won or lost, are known as the battleground states. The battleground states play the deciding role in the main election results.

In the 2016 US Presidential Elections, Hillary Clinton led the polls and won almost three million more votes than Donald Trump, but she still lost the elections because the US uses an electoral college system.

Under the US electoral college system, winning the most votes do not always help the candidate win the elections, it is where they win the votes from that is key for the final victory.

What is the US electoral college system?

The United States uses the electoral college system to elect its President. Under the US electoral college system, each state is given a number of votes based on how many members it sends to Congress House and Senate.

Overall, a total of 538 electoral college votes are up for grabs, so a candidate needs to hit 270 to win. Some of the battleground states have more electoral college votes on offer than others, so how the state vote plays a huge role to determine the final results.