Words That Start with R: Nouns, Action, Describing, and Everyday Use Words

By Akshita Jolly
Sep 3, 2025, 16:48 IST

Words starting with R: This article provides a comprehensive list of words beginning with 'R'. They are categorised into nouns, action verbs, describing words, and everyday terms. This article is designed to help students enhance their vocabulary and communication skills. This is a structured method for exploring and effectively using a diverse range of "R" words.

Words That Start with R, Nouns, Action, Describing, and Everyday Use Words: Words are the building blocks of language and learning new words can be exciting for students. Why not dive into the fascinating world of words that start with R? In this article, students will get the different types of nouns, action verbs, describing words, and everyday use words starting with R. Students can check the full article below.

Nouns: Naming Words Starting with 'R' 

Nouns are words that name a person, place, thing, or idea.

  • Rabbit

  • Rain

  • Road

  • Rose

  • Rocket

  • River

  • Restaurant

Action Words (Verbs) Starting with 'R'

Verbs are words that describe an action or a state of being.

  • Run

  • Read

  • Raise

  • Relax

  • Remember

Describing Words (Adjectives) Starting with 'R'

Adjectives are words that describe or modify nouns.

  • Red

  • Round

  • Rich

  • Right

  • Rough

  • Rapid

Everyday Words Starting With R

  • Rain

  • Reason

  • Road

  • Room

  • Restaurant

  • Remember

  • Real

