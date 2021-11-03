Top 5 Current Affairs: 3 November 2021

Facial Recognition System shut down by Facebook

Facebook Inc. announced on November 2, 2021, that will be shutting down its Facial Recognition System on its social media platform. The system automatically identifies the users in the videos and the photos. Facebook has been facing a reckoning over the past few years over the ethics of using this form of technology.

Ayushman Bharat CAPF launched

Home Minister Amit Shah has launched the Ayushman Bharat CAPF Healthcare scheme on a national level. It was rolled out on a pilot basis earlier in January 2021 in Guwahati, Assam. It will provide cashless and paperless medical treatment at the empanelled hospitals. The scheme will also ensure access to health services across the country to CAPF personnel.

India vs Afghanistan live match T20 World Cup 2021

India and Afghanistan will play a live cricket match today at 7.30 pm at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE. This will be India's third group stage match in T20 World Cup 2021 and Afghanistan's fourth match. India has been currently placed at fifth in Group 2 of the T20 Super 12 stage with two back-to-back losses.

US approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) of the United States has officially approved Pfizer’s vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children is also the first COVID-19 vaccine for young children under 12 years of age in the country. From November 8, the 5 to 11 years age group kids vaccination program will be fully up and running in the US.

Prevention of Loss of Public and Private Property and Recovery of Damages Act in MP

The Government of Madhya Pradesh has been planning to introduce new 'Prevention of Loss of Public and Private Property and Recovery of Damages Act'. Under the act, a claim tribunal will be formed to recover the damages from those who pelt stones and damage government and private properties.