Top 5 Current Affairs: 3 September 2021

Japan PM Yoshihide Suga to step down: Know why here

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga informed recently that he does not plan to run again in the election that will be held by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in September 2021. The party will have choose a new Prime Ministerial candidate. Suga had surpassed Japan's longest-serving prime minister Shinzo Abe, who had resigned in September 2020 citing ill health.

New Development Bank inducts three new member countries

The United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and Bangladesh have been admitted as new members of New Development Bank (NDB). The move comes as the bank looks to expand its membership to boost growth. The bank was set up by five BRICS nations- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

US East Coast stunned by record-breaking rains, flash floods cause heavy damage

The remnants of hurricane Ida caused record-breaking rain in US East Coast, inundating low-lying areas in New York and New Jersey. The unexpected weather event shocked the citizens and a state of emergency was announced after roads turned into rivers and subways were flooded with flash water.

Paralympics 2020: Praveen Kumar wins silver, Avani Lekharan wins two medals

Indian para athlete Praveen Kumar won silver in the men's high jump T64 event on September 3, 2021, creating a new Asian Record. Avani Lekharan also became the first Indian woman to win two medals at Paralympics after she won bronze in R8 Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Event. She had won gold earlier in women's 10m Air Rifle R2 SH1 Event.

Indian Army to procure over 100 SkyStrikers

The Indian Army has signed a contract to procure 100 drones called 'SkyStrikers' to boost its drone arsenal. Besides surveillance, the drones will have the capability to carry ammunition and strike targets at far-off distances.