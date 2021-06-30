Top 5 Current Affairs: 30 June 2021

COVAXIN neutralizes Delta variant of Coronavirus

The National Institute of Health of the US has said that the COVAXIN, manufactured by India’s Bharat Biotech, effectively neutralizes both alpha and delta variants of COVID. The results of two studies of blood serum of individuals who received COVAXIN has suggested that it generates antibodies against the variants.

Check details of Vaccine passport

With an increasing pace of vaccination coverage, the international traffic is expected to pick up, hence, obtaining the vaccine passport has become even more crucial. It has been introduced by various countries to pace up their domestic travel and to allow their own people to travel abroad. It is proof to show that a person has been vaccinated.

Brazil to suspend COVAXIN deal with Bharat Biotech

Brazil has suspended the COVAXIN deal of $ 324 million with Bharat Biotech over the allegations of irregularities against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. He has been accused of overlooking the possible corruption in a deal to purchase the 20 million doses of Coronavirus vaccine.

New jumping spider species names after 26/11 martyr

A newly discovered species of spider has been names Icius Tukarami after assistant sub-inspector Tukaram Omble. He laid down his life to capture the terrorist Ajmal Kasab during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. The decision was taken by the team of researchers who discovered the species.

Atmanirbhar Krishi App launched

The Government has launched Atmanirbhar Krishi App to provide the farmers of the country with weather alerts and actionable agricultural insights. It has been available on the basic phone with the information comprehensible to the farmers which will also help in enhancing the inclusivity in decision making.