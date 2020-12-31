Top 5 Current Affairs: 31 December 2020

PM Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot, Gujarat

PM Narendra Modi on December 31, 2020 laid the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rajkot in Gujarat. The setting up of AIIMS will help improve the healthcare infrastructure of Gujarat. The state has allotted 201 acres of land for the project, which is likely to be completed by 2022 mid.

MEA launches Portal & app of Global Pravasi Rishta to connect with Indian diaspora

The External Affairs Ministry launched the Global Pravasi Rishta web portal and mobile app on December 30, 2020 to connect with over 3 crore Indians globally. The app will help create a three-way communication between the Ministry, Indian missions and the Indian diaspora. Indian nationals and diaspora can access the mobile app, while the web portal will be accessed by the Indian missions.

PM Modi to lay foundation of Light House Projects in 6 states

PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects in six states on January 1, 2021 under the Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC)-India. These six states are Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Tripura. The foundation stone will be laid at these six sites through video conferencing.

Top 15 Science & Technology achievements of Year 2020

The year 2020 saw some of the major achievements in science and technology. On one hand, United Arab Emirates (UAE) became the first Arab country to launch the space mission and on the other, Indian government announced its plans to allow private players in space sector. Have a look at the Top 15 achievements of 2020 in the field of Science & Technology here.

Hemant Kumar Pandey wins Scientist of the Year Award by DRDO

Indian scientist Hemant Kumar Pandey wins ''Scientist of the Year Award'' of the DRDO. Pandey has been awarded for his contribution in the field of herbal medicines such as 'Lukoskin' drug. The award comprises cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a certificate.