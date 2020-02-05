Top 5 Current Affairs: 5 February 2020

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra to be set up soon to construct Ram Temple

Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra will soon be set up to oversee the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Union Cabinet has given its approval to the formation of the trust. The trust will be independent in its decisions regarding the construction of the Ram Temple. It will comprise 15 trustees.

Karnataka launches Janasevaka scheme

Janasevaka scheme will bring important government services closer to the citizens by enabling doorstep delivery of key documents including ration card, marriage registration certificate and health card. The scheme will employ volunteers as Jan Sevaks who will deliver the services to the doorstep of the beneficiaries.

Vivad Se Vishwas Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 has been tabled in the Lok Sabha. The bill proposes to reduce litigation related to direct tax payments. The Vivad Se Vishwas scheme will waive off interest and penalty for tax payers who pay up their pending taxes by March 31, 2020.

Coronavirus in India: Three confirmed cases in Kerala, one suspected case in Haryana

The first confirmed case of Coronavirus was detected in Kerala. Following this, two more people were tested positive for the virus. On February 4, Haryana also registered its first suspected case. Two other suspected cases are being monitored in UP’s Kanpur city.

Bhutan introduces ‘Sustainable Development Fee’ for regional tourists

Bhutan has introduced a new policy called ‘Sustainable Development Fee’, as per which the tourists from India, Maldives and Bangladesh will have to pay a certain amount for their stay in the nation. The fee has been introduced as tourists disturb the nation’s ecology.