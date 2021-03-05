Top 5 Current Affairs: 5 March 2021

PM Modi awarded CERAweek global energy and environment leadership award

PM Modi received CERAweek global energy and environment leadership award on March 5, 20201. It aims at recognizing PM’s commitment to sustainability in the environment and energy. CERAweek is an international conference that sees participation from the leaders of various sectors.

Shimla, Bengaluru ranked most livable cities

In the Ease of Living Index 2020 released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Bengaluru and Shimla have been ranked as the most livable cities in India. Bengaluru is ranked at the top in the category of million-plus population cities while Shimla is at number one in the less than a million-population category. The government also released the ‘Municipal Performance Index’.

Health Minister launches CSIR Floriculture Mission

The Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on March 4, 2021, launched the ‘CSIR Floriculture Mission’ virtually. The mission has been approved for implementation in 21 states and UTs. It aims at focusing on commercial floral crops, cultivation of flower crops for honey bee rearing, seasonal/annual crops, and wild ornaments.

Virtual summit held between PM Modi and Swedish counterpart

A virtual summit was held between Prime Minister Modi and PM of Sweden Stefan Lofven on March 5, 2021. The leaders of both nations exchanged views on regional and global issues and discussed bilateral relations between India and Sweden. During the summit, PM Modi highlighted the significance of climate change and invited Sweden to further ties in various sectors.

India calls for probe in use of chemical weapons in the Syrian war

India at UNSC has called for attention to the use of chemical weapons in Syria and has also asked for an objective investigation into the matter. India’s officials at UNSC urged the members of the council to remain aware of the danger of mass weapon destruction falling into the hands of the terrorist organization.