Top 5 Current Affairs: 5 November 2020

6 women-led startups win COVID-19 Shri Shakti Challenge

Six Indian startups, led by women, have won the COVID-19 Shri Shakti Challenge organized by MyGov in collaboration with the UN Women. The challenge was launched in April 2020 and called for applications from women-led startups and those startups that cater to women and provide solutions to issues faced by them.

Tamil Nadu announces 100% tax exemption for electronic vehicles

The Tamil Nadu government passed an order on November 2, 2020 to allow 100% exemption of motor vehicle tax for electronic vehicles operated by battery. The order states that all Battery-operated Vehicles (BOVs), non-transport & transport, will be exempted from Motor Vehicles Tax during November 3, 2020 - December 31, 2022.

Bangladesh, US launch ‘CARAT Bangladesh 2020’ naval exercise

The United States and Bangladesh navies jointly launched naval exercise named ‘Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Bangladesh 2020’ on November 4, 2020. The exercise is aimed at broadening the relationships between both the countries and expand maritime awareness between them.

India receives 2nd batch of three Rafale fighter jets

The second batch of Rafale Fighter Jets on November 4, 2020 reached Jamnagar Air Base of Gujarat, India. Three Rafale jets took off from Istres airbase in France and flew non-stop for more than eight hours to land in India. The fighter jets covered over 3700 nautical miles with 3 in-flight refuellings.

US Election Results 2020: Trump's leading in Georgia; Joe Biden wins Wisconsin, Michigan

The US Presidential Election 2020 is in its last leg and final results will be announced anytime soon. A per the current trends, Joe Biden is leading the race with 264 electoral votes and incumbent President Trump is trailing with 213 votes. Joe Biden has claimed victory in Michigan and Wisconsin.