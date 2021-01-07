Top 5 Current Affairs: 7 January 2021

Joe Biden confirmed as next US President

The US Congress has confirmed the victory of Joe Biden as the next United States' President. Biden cleared the desired majority mark of 270 Electoral Votes. The Electoral College vote count was resumed by the Congress leaders on January 6, 2021 after the protestors supporting President Trump breached the security of US Capitol building.

PM Modi dedicates National Atomic Time Scale to the nation

PM Narendra Modi on December 4, 2020 dedicated the ‘National Atomic Time Scale’ to the nation during his virtual address at the National Metrology Conclave. The time scale will generate Indian Standard Time (IST) with an accuracy of 2.8 seconds and will enable India to become self-reliant in measuring time in the range of nano second.

Renowned fashion designer Satya Paul passed away

Renowned fashion designer Satya Paul passed away on January 6, 2020 after battling a stroke in December 2020. He was 79. The fashion designer took his last breath at Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Centre. He was the founder of clothing brand 'Satya Paul' who gave traditional saree a modern look.

Government to constitute committee for protecting Ladakh's culture, land & language

The Central government will soon constitute a committee to protect the culture, language and land of Ladakh region and ensure citizens participation in the development of this newly formed Union Territory. The committee will be chaired by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

PM Modi inaugurates 306 km New Rewari-New Madar Section of Western Freight Corridor

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Rewari-New Madar Section of 306 km under the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on January 7, 2021. This new section has been developed for commercial operations between Madar of Rajasthan and Rewari of Haryana.