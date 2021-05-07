Top 5 Current Affairs: 7 May 2021

MK Stalin is the new CM of Tamil Nadu

The DMK chief MK Stalin has become the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. His oath ceremony took place on May 7, 2021. He will be assuming the Chief Ministerial office for the first time.

Israeli company produces solar technology in India for UAE

A partnership has been initiated by IFIIC through which a firm from Israel has been producing solar technology in India for a project in UAE. It is first-of-its-kind trilateral cooperation that will involve the three countries.

N Rangasamy takes oath as CM of Puducherry

The leader of All India NR Congress N Rangasamy has become the Chief Minister of Puducherry for the 4th time. The Rangasamy led AINRC alliance will form the government in the Union Territory. BJP is also part of the alliance.

Single-dose of Sputnik Vaccine has 79.4% efficacy against all new COVID strains

The developers of the Sputnik V vaccine in Russia have stated that a single dose of Sputnik Light Vaccine has shown 79.4% effectiveness against all the strains of Coronavirus. Sputnik Light is the first component of Russia’s Sputnik V Coronavirus vaccine.

Health Ministry publishes guidebook on behavioural practices to fight COVID-19

The Health Ministry has published a guidebook mentioning all the 15 behavioural practices that must be followed to fight the Coronavirus. Some of them are- do not spit in the open, washing hands, avoid touching nose, eyes, or mouth.