Top 5 Current Affairs: 7 October 2020

India, Myanmar agreed to work for Strategic Sittwe Port in Q1 of 2021

India and Myanmar have agreed to work for operationalization of Sittwe Port in Quarter 1 of 2021. The move came during the visit of Indian Army Chief M.M. Naravane and Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Myanmar. During their visit, they presented the 3,000 vials of Remdesivir to Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Illegal oil spillage by ships to be traced by Indo-French satellites

The constellation of maritime surveillance satellites that are scheduled to be launched jointly by India and France will help trace the illegal spillage of oil by ships in Indian Ocean Region. The announcement regarding this was made by French space agency CNES. These satellites will enter into the development phase in coming months.

Emmanuelle Charpentier, Jennifer A. Doudna jointly awarded with Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020

Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna have been jointly awarded with the prestigious Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020 for development of a tool for genome editing. The scientists discovered CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors that help to edit or change the DNA of plants, animals and other microorganisms.

Kuwaiti Government submits resignation ahead of General Elections 2020

PM Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah-led Kuwaiti government submitted its resignation on October 6, 2020 to Emir Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah prior to General Elections 2020, which will be held in November 2020.

Phase-1 human trials of 'antisera' get DCGI nod to treat COVID-19

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given its approval to conduct Phase-1 clinical trial of 'antisera' for the treatment of COVID-19. The Antisera was developed by injecting inactivated SARS-CoV-2 in horses and can come out to be a potential COVID-19 treatment.