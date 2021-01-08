Top 5 Current Affairs: 8 January 2021

Elon Musk overtakes Jeff Bezos, becomes world's richest person

Elon Musk became the world's richest person by surpassing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. SpaceX and Tesla CEO had a net worth of USD 188.5 billion, which is USD 1.5 billion more than Bezos.

SMCB first Co-operative bank to switch to SFB

Shivalik Mercantile Co-operative Bank (SMCB) has become the first Indian urban Cooperative bank to switch to a Small Finance Bank (SFB). The move came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted its approval to the Commercial Banking License of the cooperative bank.

India to chair three subsidiary bodies of UNSC in 2022

India will chair the three subsidiary bodies- Counter-Terrorism Committee, Libya Sanctions committee and Taliban Sanctions Committee in 2022. These three bodies are subsidiaries of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

RBI sets up Payment Infrastructure Development Fund worth Rs. 500 crores

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) constituted the Payment Infrastructure Development Fund (PIFD) on June 5, 2020. This Rs. 500 Crore fund will help support the development of the digital payment ecosystem in India's northeast and rural districts.

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention

PM Narendra Modi will on January 9, 2021 will inaugurate the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention that will be held virtually. This flagship event will help engage and connect with the overseas citizens.