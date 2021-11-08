Top 5 Current Affairs: 8 November 2021

Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2020 to army officers

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has awarded the prestigious Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2020 to the two Indian Army officers Lieutenant Colonel Servesh Dhadwal and Colonel Amit Bisht. It is the highest adventure sports honour in India that is awarded annually by the Ministry. Check the complete list of winners.

Demand of Tipraland

Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura has decided to participate in a joint mass agitation with the opposition TIPRA Motha in New Delhi. The mass agitation aims to demand the separate state ‘Tipraland’. It is the name of a proposed state in the country for the indigenous Tripuri people in the tribal areas of Tripura.

Creation of Eastern West Khasi Hills District

The Government of Meghalaya gave its approval to a proposal to upgrade the Mairang Civil Sub-division to a full-fledged district called Eastern West Khasi Hills district. Mairang is now a sub-division under the West Khasi Hills district. The Chief Minister announced that the new district Eastern West Khasi Hills will be inaugurated on November 10, 2021.

Shri Ramayana Yatra Train starts

Shri Ramayana Yatra Train of IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) on the Ramayana circuit has started from Delhi. The first tour of the train will cover the visit of all the significant places related to the life of Lord Rama. The train has been launched in line with the Indian Government’s initiative ‘Dekho Apna Desh’.

Delhi Air Quality severe

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) has informed that the Delhi air quality continues to remain in the 'severe category'. The National Capital’s overall air quality index was reported to be 432, which comes under the Hazardous category. The air quality worsened every day since Diwali.