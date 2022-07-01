Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 1 July 2022

Ketanji Brown Jackson has made history by becoming the first Black woman to serve the Supreme Court of the United States. The 51-year-old was appointed to the post by Democratic President Joe Biden. This means that white men will not be in majority in the nation’s highest court for the first time in 233 years. Her appointment though won’t change the 6-3 conservative majority in the US Supreme Court.

Tokyo Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra broke his own previous record with a throw of 89.30 meters in the prestigious Diamond League Meet in Stockholm on June 30th. His throw was also the tournament's record till the reigning world champion Anderson Peters broke it with a throw of 90.31 meters and won the gold medal, while Chopra settled for silver.

National Doctor’s Day is celebrated every year in India on July 1 to express gratitude to the medical staff all across the country for their dedicated services. National Doctor’s Day 2022 honours the significant contribution of the doctors to the well-being of society and their irreplaceable services.

Jos Buttler has been named the new captain of England's ODI and T20I squad, succeeding Eoin Morgan who announced his retirement from international cricket on June 28, 2022. Jos Buttler had been serving as the deputy captain of England's ODI and T20 team since 2015.

Yair Lapid was appointed as the 14th Prime Minister of Israel on July 1, 2022. He could be the shortest caretaker prime minister, as next elections are scheduled to take place on November 1. Yair Lapid is an Israeli politician and a former journalist. He previously served as the Alternate Prime Minister of Israel and Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2021 to 2022.