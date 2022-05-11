Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 11 May 2022

The Supreme Court has directed that all pending trials, appeals, and proceedings with respect to the sedition law to be put on hold till the central government completes its review of the provision. 

Created On: May 11, 2022 18:00 IST
Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 11 May 2022
Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 11 May 2022

Yellow Brick Road-like Structure discovered at bottom of Pacific Ocean

A yellow brick road-like structure has been discovered at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean by an underwater exploration team. One of the experts was heard calling the road to the  lost city of Atlantis. The structure is actually an example of ancient active volcanic geology, as per the caption of the video posted by the team.

China's President Xi Jinping is suffering from Cerebral Aneurysm

China's President Xi Jinping is reportedly suffering from 'Cerebral Aneurysm', an abnormal dilation of an artery, wherein the blood vessel can expand and rupture without warning and cause a hemorrhage. He is reportedly getting treated for the same with traditional Chinese medicines and is not going to for a surgery. 

Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

The Supreme Court of India on May 11 allowed the centre to reconsider the provision of Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code. This is the first time in 162 years that the operation of a provision of sedition has been suspended. With this historic judgement, the controversial Sedition law will be paused in India while the Central Government reviews it. This means that those jailed for sedition can now approach courts for bail.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur to lead Indian delegation at Cannes 2022 Festival

Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are some of the celebrities who will be a part of the Indian delegation that will be led by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. 

Bill Gate tests positive for COVID-19

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. He is following the experts’ advice by isolating himself until he is healthy again. Gates said in a tweet that he is fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have the access to testing and great medical care. 

7 Important Current Affairs Questions and Answers on Indian Economy

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    View all