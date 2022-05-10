7 Important Current Affairs Questions and Answers on Indian Economy

Current Affairs Questions and Answers 2022: The below-mentioned CA Questions and Answers will facilitate the students preparing for the competitive exams. The given current affairs questions and answers on the Indian Economy will be beneficial for the students preparing for UPSC, SSC, and other government jobs. The below-mentioned questions and answers on the Indian Economy include questions on new Income Tax Rules, the recent CNG-PNG price hike, merger in HDFC Group, among others.

Q1- How much DA hike is given to Central Government employees by the Government?

A 3 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for the Central Government employees was recently approved by the Union Cabinet. The DA allowance for Central Government employees has been hiked from the existing 31 per cent to 34 per cent of basic pay.

Q2- Under new Income Tax Rules 2022, what tax relief has been given to the differently-abled persons?

Under the New Income Tax Rules 2022, the Central Government has allowed payment of annuity and lumpsum to the differently-abled dependent during the lifetime of parents/guardians that is on the parents attaining the age of 60 years from April 1st, 2022.

Q3- Recently, HDFC group decided to merge which of its two biggest financial assets?

HDFC group decided to merge HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd to allow the HDFC group to build a highly competitive portfolio for the housing loans under its banner. Currently, HDFC Ltd is one of the largest mortgage companies in the country while HDFC Bank has a market cap of Rs 8.35 trillion.

Q4- Which Indian woman entrepreneur was named among top 10 of Hurun Richest Self-Made Women in the World 2022?

Nykaa Founder Falguni Nayyar grabbed a place in the top 10 list of self-made women billionaires in the world. Falguni Nayyar is the newest entrant in the women billionaires list with a massive $7.6 billion wealth.

Q5- What is ‘One Health’ Pilot Project in Uttarakhand?

Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department has initiated the launch of a pilot project in Uttarakhand in order to implement the One Health framework by the One Health Support Unit. The Project will support the creation of the One Health Framework for India and will also help in building a strong social infrastructure that supports the health of the people.

Q6- How much was India’s agricultural export in Financial Year 2022?

India’s agricultural export in the Financial Year 2022 touched the highest-ever mark by crossing $50 billion. The agricultural exports in India grew by 19.92 per cent in FY 22 to touch $50.21 billion.

Q7- What was the reason for CNG-PNG price hike in Delhi-NCR?

The prices of CNG-PNG continued to increase in Delhi NCR to recover the increased input costs after the Central Government doubled the price of the domestic natural gas on April 1, 2022. The latest CNG-PNG price hike was also the fourth hike in CNG prices in April 2022 and the ninth hike this year after five consecutive increases in March.

