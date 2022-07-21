Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 21 July 2022

Indian Passport holders can visit 60 countries across the world without the requirement of visa.

Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 21 July 2022
Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 21 July 2022

Droupadi Murmu set to become First Tribal Woman President of India

Droupadi Murmu is set to become the 15th President of India. She had crossed 50 percent marks of the total valid votes cast at the end of the third round of voting. She is expected to win the Indian Presidential race, beating the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha by a wide margin. 

India's GDP Growth forecast cut to 7 percent by FICCI Survey

India's GDP growth rate for FY 2022-23 has been cut from 7.4 percent to 7 percent by the latest survey by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). India's GDP forecast for this fiscal is slower than RBI's projection of 7.2 percent. 

Karnataka has topped Niti Aayog's India Innovation Index 2022 among major states, followed by Telangana and Haryana. Chandigarh topped among city-states and union territories, followed by Delhi and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. 

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as new Sri Lankan President

Ranil Wickremesinghe took oath as the new Sri Lankan President on July 21, 2022. The six-time Prime Minister was elected to the post yesterday by the parliament. He had taken up the role of acting President of Sri Lanka after Gotabaya Rajapaksa submitted his resignation from the post.

Indian Passport Holders can visit these 60 countries visa free

Indian Passport holders can visit 60 countries across the world without the requirement of visa including Cambodia, Indonesia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Macao, Bolivia. Check Full List here. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment ()

Post Comment

7 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    View all