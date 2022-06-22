Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 22 June 2022

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance announced on June 21, 2022, the name of the former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu as the NDA Presidential Candidate 2022 for the upcoming President Elections.

Updated: Jun 22, 2022 20:06 IST
Ruchira Kamboj to succeed TS Tirumurti as India's Permanent Representative to UN

Ruchira Kamboj who is currently the Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, will succeed TS Tirumurti as the next Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations. Ruchira Kamboj was the All India Women’s topper of the 1987 Civil Services batch and the topper of the 1987 Foreign Service batch. She had joined the Indian Foreign Service in the same year.

Yashwant Sinha is Opposition's Presidential Candidate

Yashwant Sinha has been chosen as the joint Presidential Candidate of the opposition. He is a former leader of the the Bharatiya Janata Party. He had left the party in April 2018 and joined the Trinamool Congress. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced Draupadi Murmu's name as their Presidential candidate on the same day. 

Who is Draupadi Murmu? 

Draupadi Murmi is the presidential candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. If elected, she will become the first President of India to belong to a tribal background. Droupadi Murmu belongs to Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district and had started out as a teacher before entering politics.

What is a Rainforest? List of world’s largest surviving tropical rainforests

World Rainforest Day is observed every year on June 22 to honour and promote the rainforests all over the world. Rainforests are a source of many resources such as fresh water and clean air as they absorb harmful gases including carbon dioxide. 

Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits Afghanistan, over 1000 killed

An Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hit Afghanistan's Eastern Paktika province early on June 22, 2022, killing over 1000 people and injuring hundreds.  The earthquake is the deadliest in the nation since 2002. The earthquake  struck about 44 km from the Southeastern City of Khost, near the Pakistan border.

