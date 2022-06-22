Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 22 June 2022
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance announced on June 21, 2022, the name of the former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu as the NDA Presidential Candidate 2022 for the upcoming President Elections.
Ruchira Kamboj to succeed TS Tirumurti as India's Permanent Representative to UN
Ruchira Kamboj who is currently the Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, will succeed TS Tirumurti as the next Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations. Ruchira Kamboj was the All India Women’s topper of the 1987 Civil Services batch and the topper of the 1987 Foreign Service batch. She had joined the Indian Foreign Service in the same year.
Yashwant Sinha is Opposition's Presidential Candidate
Yashwant Sinha has been chosen as the joint Presidential Candidate of the opposition. He is a former leader of the the Bharatiya Janata Party. He had left the party in April 2018 and joined the Trinamool Congress. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced Draupadi Murmu's name as their Presidential candidate on the same day.
Who is Draupadi Murmu?
Draupadi Murmi is the presidential candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. If elected, she will become the first President of India to belong to a tribal background. Droupadi Murmu belongs to Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district and had started out as a teacher before entering politics.
What is a Rainforest? List of world’s largest surviving tropical rainforests
World Rainforest Day is observed every year on June 22 to honour and promote the rainforests all over the world. Rainforests are a source of many resources such as fresh water and clean air as they absorb harmful gases including carbon dioxide.
Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits Afghanistan, over 1000 killed
