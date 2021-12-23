Top 5 Current Affairs: 23 December 2021

CRPF women commandos to protect Z+ personalities soon

CRPF women commandos who have been trained in VIP security will soon be deployed with Z-Plus personalities. They include Home Minister Amit Shah, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as well as other high-risk facing personalities for multiple duties. Central Reserve Police Force raised its first-ever contingent of 32 women commandos in its VIP Security wing.

Prime Minister inaugurates multiple development projects in Varanasi

Prime Minister Modi has launched multiple development projects worth over Rs. 850 crores. During his visit to Varanasi, he also launched the development initiatives which included inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 22 projects in Varanasi, which is also PM’s Lok Sabha Constituency.

Bill to raise women’s marriage age sent to standing committee

The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that aims to raise the marriage age for women from 18 to 21 years has been introduced in the Lok Sabha. The lower house of the Parliament further voted to send the bill to a standing committee for further scrutiny after protests from opposition parties.

IPL 2022 Mega auction to be held in February 2022

The mega auction of IPL 2022 mega auction will be held from February 12-13 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Even though the news is yet to be confirmed by BCCI, reportedly the IPL officials have called each of the franchises on December 23rd to inform them regarding the dates.

Omicron cases in India: Check details

The total number of Omicron cases, a new variant of COVID-19, in India has risen to 236. Out of them, 104 people have recovered, as per the Health Ministry. Maharashtra with 65 Omicron cases leads the tally, followed closely by Delhi that has reported 64 Omicron cases so far.