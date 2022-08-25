Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 25 August 2022

The former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel was awarded UNESCO Peace Prize 2022 for her ‘efforts to welcome refugees’. The migrant crisis was triggered following the Syrian Civil War and the War in Afghanistan and Iraq with civilian refugees seeking asylum in European countries. Merkel held the office of German Chancellor for a period of 16 years and resigned in 2021.

In a first, India has voted against Russia at UNSC during a procedural vote against Ukraine. The UN body was voting on inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address a meeting through video conference. India’s stand on the matter was communicated by India’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Ms Ruchira Kamboj. India currently is a non-permanent member of the UNSC for a two-year term, which ends in December.

SCO Defence Ministers Meeting 2022

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers meeting at Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The SCO Defence Ministers Conclave was hosted to discuss regional security challenges faced by member countries, including the changing geopolitical dynamic due to Russia-Ukraine Situation. During the meeting, Rajnath Singh expressed India’s commitment to a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, and called for national reconciliation through dialogue.

India’s 1st Composite Indoor Shooting Range has been inaugurated at INS Karna. The Shooting range has been equipped with advanced target systems with associated control software to help personnel improve their firing skills. INS Karna is the first in the Navy and the only military unit in the country to develop and operationalize an indoor shooting range.

National Health Authority (NHA) has announced that Transgender persons will now be brought under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY. The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) is the “world’s largest government-funded healthcare program” targeting more than 50 crore beneficiaries. The landmark decision announced by the Central Government is aimed at providing a comprehensive medical package to transgender persons.