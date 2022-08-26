Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 26 August 2022 (One Nation, One Fertiliser, India’s first Night Safari)

Central Government has ordered the implementation of the ‘One Nation, One Fertiliser’ scheme. The new scheme is aimed at bringing about uniformity in fertilizer brands across the country under the single brand name of ‘Bharat’. The scheme mandates all manufacturers and businesses to sell fertiliser products under a single brand name of ‘Bharat’.

In a historic first, Supreme Court’s proceedings were live-streamed on 26th August 2022. As per the official notice, the Supreme Court of India live-streamed proceedings of the ceremonial bench consisting of the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on his last working day as a Supreme Court judge, via a webcast. In line with the SC tradition, CJI Ramana shared the bench with CJI-designate Justice UU Lalit and Justice Hima Kohli as part of the ceremonial bench.

UP State Government has approved setting up India’s first-night safari park at Kukrail Forest Area in Lucknow. Recently, UP state cabinet gave its approval for establishing India’s First Night Safari Park in Lucknow’s Kukrail Forest Area. The ambitious project will see a part of the 2027.4-hectare forest area in Kukrail to be converted into a Night Safari Park and a Zoological Park.

Haridwar has been declared as India’s Best Aspirational District by NITI Aayog. The distraction of Best Aspirational District to the Holy City of Haridwar was accorded under NITI Aayog's Aspirational Districts Programme. The news about Haridwar being selected as India’s Best Aspirational District was confirmed by Rakesh Ranjan, the director of NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Districts Program in a letter written to Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu and Haridwar District Collector.

Indian Army will induct Swarm Drones, Smart Munitions, and other disruptive technologies to boost its mountain warfare preparedness. The induction of Swarm Drones in Mechanised Forces was approved by the Union Defence Ministry in July 2022. Swarm Drones are a collection of small and lightweight aerial vehicles that can be controlled from the same station.