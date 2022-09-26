Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 26 September 2022 - Swachh Toycathon, Chandigarh Airport, Dilip Tirkey
China founds a rare lunar crystal and nuclear power source on near side of moon
In China, researchers have discovered a new type of crystal nestled among the volcanic debris on the near side of the moon and a potential fuel source that could help revolutionize the making of clean and efficient energy on Earth.
MoHUAM launches Swachh Toycathon, a competition to make toys from waste
Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry launched Swachh Toycathon on September 26, 2022. It is a unique competition that involves making toys from waste. The competition will be hosted on MyGov’s Innovative India portal. The knowledge partner for the initiative is the Center for Creative Learning, IIT Gandhinagar.
Chandigarh airport to rename after Bhagat Singh: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to rename the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The decision has been taken on September 25, 2022, as a tribute to the freedom fighter.
India breaks record of Pakistan to win most T20 matches in a calendar year
Team India on September 23, 2022, won the T20 match against Australia and breaks the record of Pakistan winning most T20 matches in a calendar year. The team achieved this height by defeating Australia in the third and final T20I in Hyderabad. Suryakumar Yadav was titled “Man of the Match” for his fifty.
Dilip Tirkey, former captain of Indian hockey elected as Hockey India President
Dilip Tirkey, a former Indian hockey captain, was elected as the Hockey India President on September 23, 2022. Tirkey is also a member of the gold medal-winning team at the 1998 Asian Games.
