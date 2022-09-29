Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 29 September 2022 - Anil Chauhan, Tiger Reserve, Samantha Cristoforetti, Advocate R Venkataramani

Saudi Arabias’ crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman has been named prime minister on September 27, 2022. The post of prime minister is traditionally held by the king. King Salman bin Abdulaziz also promoted his second son Prince Khalid to Defense Minister.

As a measure to promote tiger reservation, the UP government approves the establishment of a tiger reserve in the Bundelkhand region. The state government gave a green signal to the decision on September 27, 2022, for protecting tigers.

Samantha Cristoforetti has been appointed as the first woman to command International Space Station. She succeeded Russian Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev during a live ceremony from space on September 28, 2022.

Advocate Ramaswamy Venkataramani has been appointed as the new Attorney General of India by the Government of India on September 28, 2022. Venkataramani’s appointment as attorney general of India is for three years.

The Indian Government has appointed retired General Anil Chauhan as the next Chief of Defence Staff on September 28, 2022. The retired lieutenant will also work as a Secretary, to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs from the date of his assumption of charge.