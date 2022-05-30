Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 30 May 2022

Indian Naval Survey Vessel 'INS Nirdeshak' was launched at Kattupalli, Chennai on May 26, 2022. It is the second of the four Survey Vessels projects being built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE). INS Nirdeshak has the capability of carrying four Survey Motor Boats and an integral helicopter. Its primary role will be to undertake full-scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys of navigational channels and ports.

Kerala reported the death of a 47-year-old man due to West Nile Fever on May 29, 2022. The individual belonged to Panchcheri in Thrissur district. The West Nile Fever in Kerala had claimed one life earlier in 2019 as well. The death has led the state's health department to go on full alert. The person had developed a fever on May 17 and was treated at various hospitals. He was diagnosed with the fever two days ago when he was admitted to the Government Medical College in Thrissur.

The central government in a press release on May 27 had cautioned people against sharing photocopies of their Aadhaar with organisations to prevent its misuse, urging them to share masked aadhaar instead to secure their personal information. The centre later withdrew the order advising Aadhaar card holder to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers amid the possibility of the misinterpretation of the press release.

The Nepal Army physically traced the location where the Nepalese Private Airlines plane crashed on May 29th. The plane crash site is located in Sanosware of Thasang-2 in Mustang district. There were a total of 22 people on board the crashed plane including 4 Indians (a family of four including two children). As per reports, there are no survivors.

Indian state of Jharkhand has been selected by WHO for the World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) Award-2022. The award will be given on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day on May 31st in New Delhi. The state had launched the National Tobacco Control Program in 2012, when the tobacco prevalence rate in the state was 51.1 percent, of which 48 percent were non-smoking users.