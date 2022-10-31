Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 31 October 2022 - Brazil Elections, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022

The External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will represent India at the 21st Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on November 1, 2022. It will be hosted by China. Currently, India is holding the SCO Presidency which began in September 2022 and will culminate in September 2023 when India will host the meeting.

Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan signed an MoU with FIFA and the All India Football Federation for the ‘Football4Schools’ initiative in India. During the event, the Union Minister said that the sport has been given a place of pride in NEP 2020 and the Football4Schools program espouses the spirit of NEP2020.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on October 30, 2022, emerged as the President of Brazil for the third time after he defeated the incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro in fierce voting which was a tight race between the two politicians. Lula Da Silva gained 50.83 percent of the votes, with over 98 percent of the votes counted in a run-off election. On the other hand, his opponent Bolsonaro managed to get 49.17 percent of the votes.

Defending Champion Spain defeated Colombia by 1-0 to win FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30, 2022. A late own goal by Spain’s Ana Guzman was the difference between the two teams as Spain became the first team to defend the U-17 Women’s World Cup successfully.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Rs. 22,000 crores worth of C-295 military transport aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. While speaking during the event, Prime Minister said that India with a ‘Make in India’, make for the globe approach is enhancing its strength further.