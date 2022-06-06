Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 6 June 2022
World’s first fishing cat survey finds 176 fishing cats in Chilika Lake
The world’s first fishing cat survey was conducted outside the protected area at the Chilika Lake in Odisha by the Chilika Development Authority in collaboration with The Fishing Cat Project (TFCP). The survey found that the lake has 176 fishing cats.
PM Modi launches Jan Samarth Portal for credit-linked government schemes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Jan Samarth Portal for credit-linked government schemes on June 6, 2022. The main objective of the Jan Samarth Portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple digital processes.
Two children infected with Norovirus in Kerala
Two children have been confirmed to be infected with Norovirus in Kerala. This comes after the children complained of food poisoning and diarrhea in a school in the Vizhinjam area of Thiruvananthapuram, capital city of Kerala. The state's health minister Veena George informed that the health condition of the children is currently stable.
Instagram has rolled out an important tool called 'AMBER Alert' to help locate missing children. The social media platform explained that when the amber alert is turned out by the law enforcement authorities, if you are in a designated area, the alert about the missing child will appear in your feed.
Google Doodle pays tribute to inventor of Espresso Machine on his 171st Birth Anniversary
The 171st birth anniversary of Angelo Moriondo was commemorated by Google with an artistic doodle on June 6, 2022. Moriondo is the inventor of the Espresso Machine and is also called as the Godfather of Espresso Machine. He has been credited for patenting the earliest known Espresso Machine back in 1884.
